Thunder Beat Croatia in NBA Summer League

July 9, 2019

Credit: Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the fourth quarter to beat Croatia 84-76 in their final of three regularly scheduled games at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday.

OKC outscored Croatia 25-7 in the final period, going on a 10-0 run to help overcome a 10-point deficit after three quarters.

Kevin Hervey led the Thunder with 13 points, one of six Thunder players in double figures in a balanced scoring effort.

Khadeen Carrington had 12 points, both Hamidou Diallo and Donte Grantham had 11 points, and Devon Hall and Emanuel Terry both scored 10 points.

The Thunder are 2-1 and will next play in the tournament portion of Summer League in a few days, with the date and time to be determined.

