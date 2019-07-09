Tulsa police investigating violent robbery caught on camera

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police are investigating a violent robbery that was caught on camera.

Surveillance cameras captured two suspects with guns stormed a gentlemen’s club, hit a woman and shoved her to the ground before they demanded cash.

The video then captured someone throwing a bar stool at one of the suspects, who immediately fired a shot.

One suspect grabbed the register, and the other fired another warning shot. Officials say one person was slightly grazed but no one was seriously hurt.

Sheriff’s deputies say they are worried these suspects might strike again.