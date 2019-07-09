Update on Oklahoma teen looking for a forever home before time runs out

OKLAHOMA CITY- Many have seen KFOR’s original story on Oklahoma teen, Haven, searching for a permanent home.

The story was originally broadcast and published in March 2019.

A reporter with an online publishing site picked up the story recently and it is re-circulating.

Hundreds of people from across the country have once again made inquiries about Haven.

Currently, Haven is not available for adoption, but there are hundreds of others in the Oklahoma DHS system who are.

“We appreciate the outpouring of support for Haven, but he is not available for adoption at this time. However, there are many other teens just like him who are still searching for their Place to Call Home. Please contact our Foster Care and Adoption Support Center at 1-800-376-9729 to be connected to a recruiter in your area,” said Casey L. White, Oklahoma DHS.