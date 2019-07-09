× Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman is fighting for her life following an auto-pedestrian accident in northwest Oklahoma City.

Officials say it happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday near NW 39th and Ann Arbor.

Police tell News 4 a woman’s vehicle broke down in the parking lot of a Taco Bell and as she was crossing the street with a tire, a vehicle struck her.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle did stop and is cooperating with police.

Authorities say the incident remains under investigation.