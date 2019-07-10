A young heart at work for animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - You’re never too young to pay it forward.

That’s proven by 10-year-old Molly Haskett of Midwest City.

When she was just 8 years old, Molly went before Midwest City leaders and asked them to build a larger animal shelter for the growing number of neglected and abandoned pets in the area.

Molly, with the help of her grandmother, even started a Facebook page called Molly’s Cause for Paws.

Dedicated to raising money and awareness about the plight of the animals in the shelter that Molly has such an intense passion to help.

Molly volunteers regularly at the shelter tending to the dogs and cats and even reading to the felines.

"It's calming,” says longtime shelter volunteer Jana Beller. “It helps socialize them...the cats come into the shelter they're very scared and it takes time for a cat to acclimate more than it does a dog. And it's just soothing. It gives them more of a home environment. We've set it up so there are chairs in there and she reads and we’ve got toys and she plays with them and it's just a better environment for the cats, it makes them more adoptable."

For all Molly does for the shelter, Jana nominated her for First Fidelity Bank’s Pay It Forward Award.

After receiving the $400 from First Fidelity Bank's Kimberly Clift, Jana told us it’s coming at a good time.

"They just used their last 100 dollars to buy flea and tick meds, so I know they depleted their funds completely, so I know she's going to be very pleased to get this money and be able to help."

We surprised Molly and her grandmother, Rene Mateo, at the shelter as they were taking care of a kitten just a few days old that hadn’t even opened its eyes yet.

“Thank you!" Molly exclaimed when Jana handed her the $400. "I think we can do great things with this. Thank you so much!"

Molly’s grandmother, with tears in her eyes, related a story to us that speaks volumes about Molly’s generosity and caring spirit.

“This child has more compassion in her heart for animals and for people,” Rene said. “The other day we were at the grocery store and there was an older gentleman and he was in line and I thought about telling her to go help him. I didn't have to say a word. Molly just did it.”

Oh, by the way. That new animal shelter Molly wants for the city... the architect and the ground have already been picked out, and construction should begin next year.

10-year-old Molly Haskett: Making a difference, by paying it forward.