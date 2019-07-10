× AT&T provides new option to help block spam calls

Spam calls could soon be a thing of the past if AT&T has its way.

On Tuesday, AT&T became the first major US wireless company to automatically block robocalls for customers.

AT&T to add automatic fraud blocking and suspected spam call alerts to millions of AT&T consumer lines at no charge https://t.co/jUDDJ8ig0s #robocalls @FCC — AT&T Public Policy (@ATTPublicPolicy) July 9, 2019

The free services comes after a June Federal Communications Commission ruling that allows wireless carriers to offer call-blocking to customers unless they decide to opt-out.

Spam calls cannot only be irritating, but often they are illegal scams. Calls can even come from the receiver’s own area code making them more difficult to detect.

According to industry data more than 4.3 billion spam calls were made last month.

AT&T’s service will attempt to warn customers if a call may be spam and block any seemingly fraudulent calls.

The service will be available on all new lines and added to existing lines in the coming months.

Other carriers offer similar options, but AT&T is the first so far to automatically block calls.

Does your wireless carrier not offer this service, but you still want to avoid spam calls? Check out News 4’s article on how to stop the robocalls.