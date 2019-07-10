× CNBC: Oklahoma one of the worst states for business

OKLAHOMA CITY – “The Sooner State is one of the most affordable states in which to live and work, but the state’s education system needs some attention,” explains CNBC’s data analysists after ranking Oklahoma 43 of 50 for their annual America’s Top States for Business.

The study scores all 50 states on 64 metrics across 10 categories: workforce, economy, infrastructure, cost of doing business, quality of life, education, technology and innovation, business friendliness, access to capital, and cost of living.

While Oklahoma did well in categories like cost of living and cost of doing business, the Sooner State received an ‘F’ rating in workforce and technology and innovation.

CNBC even ranked Oklahoma as 50th in the nation for education. That’s a two-spot drop from last year.

News 4 asked Dr. Jennifer Lepard, Executive Director of the State Chamber Research Foundation about Oklahoma’s rating.

“We certainly appreciate the CNBC report and the high marks Oklahoma received on cost of living and cost of doing business. Both are crucial to Oklahoma’s turnaround. We know that Oklahoma struggles in a number of areas. That’s why we have a plan in place to address those challenges with OK2030, the long-term, strategic plan that positions Oklahoma for success. Together with our education initiative Oklahoma Achieves and a strong, statewide coalition of business leaders, job creators, local chambers, economic developers, and visionaries, we are working to advance the future of Oklahoma. We understand that there are a lot of challenges on the road ahead. But we these plans and a reform-minded Governor and Legislature, we are ready to move Oklahoma forward.”

CNBC says their rankings are based primarily on publicly available data with most of the information comes from federal government databases.

To read the full rankings, click here.

Click here to read the full methodology for the analysis.