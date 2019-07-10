× Delta flight makes emergency landing after engine failure

It was a true nightmare at 30,000 feet for the nearly 150 passengers on Delta Flight 1425 Monday afternoon.

Passengers said they were more than an hour into the flight from Atlanta to Baltimore when the captain announced they were planning an emergency landing.

“After we heard the boom we just saw all this smoke come into the cabin, and that’s when we really started freaking out,” said passenger Avery Porch. “It started slowing down a little bit, it started getting hot (and the) air cut off.”

One passenger caught the moment that flight attendants were preparing the cabin for emergency landing on video.

“Flight attendants were going around telling us how to prepare for landing. They kept everyone calm,” said another passenger. “I’m so grateful for the crew and pilots for letting us land safely!”

After the landing, passengers were booked on alternate flights to Baltimore. Delta said the aircraft’s engine has been replaced and the plane was expected to return to service this morning.

The airline’s maintenance team in Atlanta is expected to evaluate the damaged part.