Drivers urged to return $175K that fell out of armored truck on Atlanta interstate

ATLANTA – An armored truck's door sprang open on Interstate 285 on the north side of Atlanta on Tuesday night, spilling cash across the highway.

While the truck was making it rain, drivers pulled over to join in a literal cash grab.

The armored truck company estimated the unintended gift at $175,000, according to the Dunwoody Police Department.

Those driving past got out their phones and shot video of cars and trucks pulling over, with people jumping out to try to scoop up bills blowing in the wind.

About 8 p.m., police responded to 911 calls that more than 15 vehicles had stopped on the busy interstate to pick up money that had fallen off an armored vehicle.

"The armored car crew said the side door came open while they were driving and money spilled out onto 285," Dunwoody Police said in a statement. "Officers and the truck crew gathered a few hundred dollars that was still there when officers arrived, but plenty was taken."

It's a crime to hold on to cash from the truck

The exuberant videos that people posted as the cash danced in the air are now doubling as evidence. Police are checking social media video to find the drivers with sticky fingers.

"We have plenty of social media video, some of which seems to have tag numbers, to follow up on, but we really want people to come in, turn in the money and go on about their life without worrying about when the police are coming to find them," said Sgt. Robert Parsons, a spokesman for the Dunwoody Police Department.

He noted that one man turned in $2,100, and another handed over $500 that he picked up on the highway.

"If the money is turned in, we will not criminally charge those who do the right thing," Parsons said.

For those who picked up cash and kept it for themselves, charges could include theft of lost or mislaid property and could be a felony or misdemeanor, depending on the amount.