× Inmate who walked away during church service found in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. – An Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center inmate who walked away from a church service last year was found earlier this week.

Christina R. Palmer, 37, walked away from the service on August 17, 2018 while serving a six-year sentence out of Jackson County for false impersonation.

According to KFDX, Altus police arrested Palmer after she was found hiding in a home Monday afternoon.

Officials with Oklahoma Department of Corrections say Palmer has served time with ODOC since 2007 for drug possession, pawning stolen goods, forgery and escape.