Heat Alert: Dangerous heat returns to Oklahoma

Inmate who walked away during church service found in Altus

Posted 7:25 am, July 10, 2019, by

Christina R. Palmer

ALTUS, Okla. – An Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center inmate who walked away from a church service last year was found earlier this week.

Christina R. Palmer, 37, walked away from the service on August 17, 2018 while serving a six-year sentence out of Jackson County for false impersonation.

According to KFDX, Altus police arrested Palmer after she was found hiding in a home Monday afternoon.

Officials with Oklahoma Department of Corrections say Palmer has served time with ODOC since 2007 for drug possession, pawning stolen goods, forgery and escape.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.