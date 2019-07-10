Heat Alert: Dangerous heat returns to Oklahoma

Man arrested following fatal stabbing, Oklahoma City police say

Posted 8:57 am, July 10, 2019, by

William Dowel

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested following a fatal stabbing on Oklahoma City’s northwest side.

On Tuesday, at around 10:45 p.m., police were called to an assault with a deadly weapon call near NW 122nd and May.

When officers first arrived on scene, they found a person with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say 45-year-old William Dowel was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder in connection to the incident.

According to police, Dowel and the victim were involved in an altercation when Dowel allegedly stabbed the victim to death with a knife.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This is Oklahoma City’s 42nd homicide of 2019.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.