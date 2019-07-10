Man killed, one in critical condition after vehicle crash in Rogers County

CLAREMORE, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 79-year-old man.

It happened Tuesday, just after 10 p.m., on the Will Rogers Turnpike westbound, four miles east of Claremore.

According to a trooper’s report, Benjamin Stegall departed the roadway to the right for an unknown reason and hit an embankment, causing his vehicle to roll several times.

OHP officials say Stegall exited the vehicle on foot and walked approximately 120 before collapsing “presumably due to a medical condition.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.