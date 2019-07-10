× More than 23K people visit Oklahoma City Zoo on Sales Tax Appreciation Day; new record set

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new single-day attendance record was set at the Oklahoma City Zoo on their Sales Tax Appreciation Day.

According to zoo officials, 23,294 guests visited the zoo on Tuesday.

Each year, the zoo offers free admission in honor of the dedicated 1/8 cent sales tax that was passed for the zoo in 1990 by Oklahoma City citizens.

The new record passes the zoo’s previous, highest single-day attendance of 19,752 visitors, which was set in March 2010, with the opening of the Children’s Zoo.

“It was wonderful seeing so many people enjoying the Zoo yesterday,” said Dwight Lawson, OKC Zoo executive director/CEO, “We are extremely grateful to the citizens of Oklahoma City for their ongoing dedication to the Zoo. The significant support we receive from the community enables us to continue in our mission to connect people to wildlife and wild places; while becoming a world cultural attraction that Oklahomans are proud to call their zoo.”

Zoo officials say the sales tax has “made numerous capital improvements possible at the Zoo including Great EscApe, Cat Forest/Lion Overlook, Oklahoma Trails, the Children’s Zoo, the Elephant Habitat, the Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital and the new Sanctuary Asia habitat.”