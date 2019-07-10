OHP seeking persons of interest in 2016 fatal hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in identifying persons of interest in a 2016 fatal hit-and-run collision.

On August 20, 2016, OHP responded to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Wagoner County.

Officials say the crash occurred on State Highway 51 near Old Town Road (250 Road), just west of Wagoner city limits.

According to the OHP, the driver allegedly hit a pedestrian and then fled the scene.

Investigators say shortly after the incident happened, a silver, four-door vehicle pulled into a nearby gas station and three males exited the vehicle and looked at the front of the car.

OHP Traffic Homicide Unit investigators are asking the public for help with identifying the three persons of interest and/or the silver vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a 2007-2013 Chevy Impala and would have damage to the front passenger fender liner. It would also possibly have damage to the front passenger headlight assembly and/or the front passenger quarter panel.

The official ages of the persons of interest are unknown, but OHP officials believe they may have been of high school to college age at the time of the crash.

If you have any information, call OHP at (918)927-0440 or (918)627-3881.