Oklahoma City police attempt to alleviate back problems with new vests

OKLAHOMA CITY – Residents might notice a slight change the next time they see an Oklahoma City police officer.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they will soon be testing new external vest carriers. Initially, 10 officers in the field will be testing the new vests.

Authorities say that the vests that officers currently wear have been associated with back and hip issues. To help alleviate that problem, the department is looking at other options.

“The Oklahoma City Police Department values the health and well-being of our officers and believe this product will help provide the public a better work product,” a statement from the department read.

While wearing the new vest, officers will be able to carry first aid kits, less-lethal devices and body-worn cameras.