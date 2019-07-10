× Oklahoma City Police arrest suspect who stole vehicle with kids inside

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police have just arrested a suspect inside a stolen vehicle after a mother says her kids were inside.

The mother told officers a man jumped in her car and took off with her 4-year-old and 8-month-old still inside.

The grey Nissan Armada with dark tinted windows was taken from the 1500 block of S Agnew.

Officials tracked the vehicle to SW 19th and Youngs Blvd. where the arrested the suspect and rescued the children. The kids seem to be unharmed.

According to scanner traffic, the suspect is a Hispanic male, 5’7″ tall, 170-180 pounds with short curly hair and wearing a red shirt.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.