Police use tracking device to locate suspect who stole vehicle with two kids inside

OKLAHOMA CITY - One metro mother is holding her loved ones tight after her car was stolen on Wednesday with her two kids inside.

The suspect, identified as James Acosta, is now in custody after eventually surrendering to police.

“His excuse was, ‘Well, I was just trying to take them home,’” said Officer Michael Norris, Oklahoma City Police.

It all started around 5 p.m. when the mother went into a business near Southwest 15th and Agnew, leaving the vehicle on while her 4-year-old and 8-month-old kids waited.

Acosta then jumping into the vehicle and took off with the kids inside.

“The big concern that we had is if he abandoned the vehicle- if he was to turn it off and leave those kids inside, it’s gonna get to 140 degrees in less than 10 minutes,” Norris said.

Luckily a tracking device was installed on the car when the mother purchased it from a used car lot.

“They have live tracking. It’s basically instantaneous. Once we got to them and they started tracking the vehicle, they got us right to it in the block,” Norris said.

One nearby business captured surveillance video of when the car was stolen. While they didn’t want to release it without first speaking to investigators, the workers told News 4 they saw the vehicle on camera running for 25 minutes while the mother was inside the clinic, leaving the kids alone.

Police are now issuing a warning.

“Please don’t do it. Do not do that. Because you end up with this,” Norris said.

Police are expected to identify the suspect on Thursday. They say he had no relation to the mother or her children.

He faces possible charges of kidnapping and larceny of a vehicle.