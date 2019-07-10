Silver Alert issued for missing 69-year-old Oklahoma woman

GROVE, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 69-year-old Oklahoma woman.

Karen Young was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Grove Civic Center. She was wearing a red, long-sleeve shirt, black pants and whites shoes, and has grey hair with red color.

Young is believed to have gotten into an unknown vehicle with an unknown male, wearing a blue shirt and Vietnam baseball cap, traveling in an unknown direction.

If you know of Young’s whereabouts, contact the Grove Police Department.