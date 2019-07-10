Son faces charges for murdering his parents; coworkers remember mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUD, Okla. — An Oklahoma man is facing two counts of first-degree murder after his parents were found dead in their Lincoln County home.

Shawn Pittman, 39, of Stroud has been booked in the Lincoln County jail without bond on two counts of murder. On Tuesday, authorities found the bodies of his parents, 65-year-old Mark Pittman and 63-year-old Pauletta Pittman, inside their home along the 500 block of W. 10th Street.

One body was found in the living room, while the other was found in a bedroom.

Shawn was originally named as a person of interest because authorities said he lived at the home at the time of the murders.

Pauletta’s coworker called 911 Tuesday morning after she did not show up for work before police conducted a welfare check. She had worked at Miller Truck Lines for 13 years in the payroll department.

"We love Pauletta, and we’ll always remember her. She was a great woman," said coworker Pam Hunt. "You know, I pray every morning for my work family. You have your church family, your work family, your family family and you just never expect that should haven’t been included in your prayers for protection over something like that."

Police told News 4 they've responded to calls involving Shawn "several times," including disturbance calls and some relating to alcohol.

As authorities continue to investigate, those who knew the victims are remembering happier memories.

"We’ve cried together, and we’ve laughed together about stories about Pauletta," Hunt said. "We have supported each other by being together, I think."

The causes of death have not been released as of Wednesday.