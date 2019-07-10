Son facing first-degree murder charges in deaths of his parents

STROUD, Okla. — An Oklahoma man is facing charges after his parents were found dead inside their home on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday morning, officers with the Stroud Police Department were called to a home after 63-year-old Pauletta Pittman didn’t show up for work. When police arrived at the home, they found the bodies of Pauletta and Mark Pittman.

“One was located in the living room and one was located in the bedroom,” said Brook Arbeitman, with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Shortly after the bodies were discovered, investigators identified the couple’s son, 39-year-old Shawn Pittman, as a person of interest.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, investigators received a call that a Sienna minivan matching the description of the one owned by Pauletta Pittman was getting gas at a station in Stroud. A short time later, authorities were able to find the van and arrest Pittman.

On Wednesday, officials announced that Pittman was being charged in the murders of his parents.

Shawn Pittman is now facing two charges for first-degree murder. He is currently being held without bond.