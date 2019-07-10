× Sooners Picked by Media to Win Big 12 Football Title

Oklahoma is once again the preseason pick by the media to win the Big 12 football championship in 2019.

The conference released the preseason poll on Wednesday, with media in the region voting for their picks.

OU received 68 of 77 first place votes to easily outdistance Texas, who received the other nine first place votes.

It’s the fourth straight year and the seventh time in the last nine years the Sooners have been picked to win the league.

Oklahoma has won 12 Big 12 championships, including the last four in a row.

The top two finishers will meet in the Big 12 Championship Game on December 7 in Arlington, Texas.

Oklahoma State was picked fifth in the preseason poll.

2019 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

1. Oklahoma (68) — 761

2. Texas (9) — 696

3. Iowa State — 589

4. TCU — 474

5. Oklahoma State — 460

6. Baylor — 453

7. Texas Tech — 281

8. West Virginia — 241

9. Kansas State — 191

10. Kansas — 89

(first-place votes in parenthesis)