Study ranks Oklahoma City as one of the best places for first-time home buyers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Finding a place to settle down can be tough, especially for first-time home buyers.

With July being one of the hottest months for home buying, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report in order to help first-time home buyers determine the top places to call home.

After compiling the data, researchers determined that Oklahoma City was the fifth-best large city for first-time home buyers.

Researchers looked at key metrics including affordability, real-estate market and quality of life in order to formulate their list.

The individual rankings for Oklahoma City are:

19th – Housing Affordability

6th – Cost of Living

52nd – Rent-to-Price Ratio

63rd – Total Home-Energy Cost

OKC ranked 42nd overall and 5th among large cities.

WalletHub used 27 different metrics from 300 cities to determine the most favorable housing markets for first-time buyers.

To view the full report, visit WalletHub’s website here.