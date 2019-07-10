× Suspect on the run following homicide in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide on the city’s northwest side.

Police responded to a call at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near NW 48th and Blackwelder.

According to police, two people were inside a vehicle when a woman approached them and demanded the driver’s wallet and valuables.

Police say the woman shot the driver three times and took off running. The passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

Officials are working to get a better description of the suspect, but say the woman had a short, buzz-style haircut.

If you have any information, call police.