Sweet taste of summer: McLoud celebrates history, veterans with annual Blackberry Festival

MCLOUD, Okla. – Families in McLoud can celebrate the end of the harvest with a delicious festival.

This weekend, visitors can enjoy the sweet taste of summer during the 2019 McLoud Blackberry Festival.

The festival will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 12 at McLoud Veterans Memorial Park on the corner of 6th St. and Park St.

Families from across the area will head to McLoud to purchase fresh blackberries for $8 a quart, blackberry cobbler, blackberry jam, blackberry kettle corn, blackberry lemonade, blackberry cheesecake, blackberry wines, blackberry waffles, blackberry topped funnel cakes, blackberry shaved ice and blackberry BBQ sauce.

On Saturday, the event kicks off at 9 a.m., followed by a ‘Salute to Our Heroes’ parade at 10 a.m.

In addition to live music, guests can also enjoy a car show, pony rides, kids games, a horseshoe tournament, a blackberry baking recipe contest and a Cobbler Gobbler eating contest.

The festival will conclude with a huge fireworks display at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The McLoud Blackberry Festival has been a tradition since the 1940s as a way to celebrate the end of harvest season for blackberries. In 1949, the McLoud Chamber of Commerce sent a crate full of fresh blackberries to President Truman. The town made the news when President Truman declared McLoud as the “Blackberry Capital of the World.”