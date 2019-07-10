“This is a happy ending here,” News 4 captures tearful reunion after suspect`s dramatic takedown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - “This is a happy ending here,” Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 Mason Dunn said when a mother was reunited with her children after their car was stolen.

A happing ending caught on camera after more than 50 minutes of terror for a metro family.

Her two children helpless in the backseat of her Nissan Armada as a man took police on a joy ride through the city.

During that hour, officers in the air and on the ground searching for the stolen car.

Our Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 right in the middle of the action.

In fact, our crew was the first to sport the grey car down below near Southwest 16th and Youngs Street.

Photo-journalist, Marc Dillard with the eagle eyes.

Several cop cars swarm in. James Acosta immediately jumped out with his hands up.

Ten officers then surround him with one thing on their mind – the 8-month-old and 4-year-old in the back.

But then a sigh of relief with two thumbs up.

As another officer hold one child, the second child was not far behind.

Both of them unharmed.

Officers were hugging them as they waited for their mother and other family members to arrive.

Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 pilot Mason Dunn is no stranger to helping police with chases but this one will stick with him for a while.

“Yeah we have stolen cars all the time but not a lot with two kids inside,” Dunn said.

The family was seen clutching the children as they led them back to the car where terror had unfolded just moments before.

“I can’t imagine how that mother felt,” Dunn said.

News 4 there on the ground too. The family asking for space at this time as the children are loaded up to finally go home.

“It’s the ending that I was looking for,” Dunn said. “I was just happy that the kids were safe.”