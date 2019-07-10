Heat Alert: Dangerous heat returns to Oklahoma

Three juveniles in custody following chase, crash

Posted 6:31 am, July 10, 2019, by

WARR ACRES, Okla. – Three juveniles were taken into custody after leading police on a chase and then crashing the vehicle.

At around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Oklahoma City police received a call from Warr Acres police who told them they were chasing a vehicle that had fled a traffic stop.

Police tell News 4 speeds during the chase reached 100 miles per hour.

The vehicle crashed near NW 50th and Classen.

All three juveniles were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries before being taken into custody.

