Thunder Make Paul George Trade Official; Sam Presti Issues Statement

The Oklahoma City Thunder officially announced the trade of Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, with general manager Sam Presti issuing a statement about George’s two years in OKC and the deal itself.

The Thunder traded George to the Clippers, and in exchange received guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, forward Danilo Gallinari, three Los Angeles Clippers’ first-round draft picks (2022, 2024 and 2026), two first-round picks via the Miami Heat (2021 and 2023) and the right to swap first-round picks in 2023 and 2025.

OKC also received a $10.4 million trade exception.

Presti’s comments on George were these:

“From the time that Paul and his representation made us aware of what had been transpiring and their subsequent request, our focus as an organization was identifying the best paths for our future. Resiliency has been a staple of our city and our franchise, and this challenge provided us with another opportunity to demonstrate that. Our goal with this transaction was to create value both in the short and long term and help reposition and replenish the organization’s future platform. We are thrilled to welcome two extremely talented and efficient players in Shai and Danilo. Moving forward, we will continue to utilize the method that has helped us create the foundation for the last 11 seasons of Thunder basketball.

“The Thunder thanks Paul for his contributions to the organization and our community. We are proud that Paul is a part of our history as an organization and that some of the best basketball of his career was in Oklahoma City. He should be remembered fondly; we wish him and his family the best.”

The Thunder also announced the signing of free agent forward Mike Muscala, who spent time last season with both Philadelphia and the L.A. Lakers.