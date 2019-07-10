Town and Country residents stuck making payments on severely damaged homes

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – Less than a month after residents in one Sand Springs neighborhood learned if they could stay in their homes, many are now having to decide if they can even afford to stay.

As severe weather moved through the state in the spring, residents in the Town and Country Neighborhood watched as floodwaters crept toward their homes.

As the flooding continued, many were told they would have to evacuate. For more than a week, residents say their homes contained several feet of water.

Once the flooding receded, they were finally able to get a better look at the damage. Now, many are worried about how they will be able to make the necessary repairs to their homes.

“I have neighbors across the street who just said they’re not coming back, and honestly, I can’t blame them,” said Jeremy Herrington.

However, not everyone has the ability to leave.

“There’s a lot of people in here that have loans where they’re still paying that monthly payment,” David Renfrow told KJRH. “They could wait on a buyout, but they’re making those payments until the buyout comes.”

Officials say that it could still be two years before FEMA even decides if they will buy out homes.