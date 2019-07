× Tulsa police issue Silver Alert for missing 85-year-old man

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old man.

Police are looking for Carl Rupe, who is described as a white male, last seen wearing a gray short-sleeved shirt with blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.

His last known location is in Tulsa near E 61st and Memorial on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.

Rupe left the area on foot and wears bifocals.

If you know his whereabouts, call police immediately.