Tulsa police looking for suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman in nightclub parking lot

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police are looking for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was asleep in a vehicle in the parking lot of a nightclub last month.

On June 14, at approximately 11 p.m., police say a man is seen on video “trolling the parking lots” near 9379 E. 46th St.

Police say the suspect found a young woman asleep in the passenger seat of a vehicle, climbed inside the vehicle and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The victim woke up during the assault, but the suspect reportedly threatened to kill her if she made any noise.

The suspect then fled the scene in a 2009-2011, four-door, silver Chevrolet Cruze LTZ.

If you have any information, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918)596-COPS or email specialvictimsunit@cityoftulsa.org.