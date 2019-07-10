Heat Alert: Dangerous heat returns to Oklahoma

Twitter user suing Rep. Alexandria Oscasio-Cortez for blocking him

Posted 1:11 pm, July 10, 2019

President Trump is not the only politician under fire for blocking users on Twitter.

New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is being sued for blocking former Democratic New York state assemblyman, Dov Hikind on Twitter.

Hikind argues that precedent was set when an appeals court ruled that President Trump violated the First Amendment by blocking users on Twitter.

While appearing on the radio show Bernie & Sid, Hikind said Ocasio-Cortez “cut my opportunity to be able to view her tweets, reply to them, be part of the discussion.”

With a touch of irony, Hikind tagged Rep. Ocasio-Cortez in a tweet commenting that he will see her in court.

 

