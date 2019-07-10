× Victim, suspect in Sulphur murder-suicide identified

SULPHUR, Okla. – Authorities in Sulphur have identified a woman and a man who died in a suspected murder-suicide on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, Sulphur Police Chief David Shores told News 4 that officers were called to a home near Laurel Lane and Hwy 7 following a shooting.

Investigators say the man, who was identified as 55-year-old Robert Cookmeyer, got into an argument with his wife at their home.

During the argument, 62-year-old Davelyn Cookmeyer ran to a neighbor’s home for help. However, when she reached the neighbor’s yard, Robert Cookmeyer allegedly shot and killed her.

At that point, he turned the gun on himself.

Authorities told KXII that the couple had only been married a year.