“We’ll never quit looking,” Family members still searching for answers 6 years after Molly Miller’s disappearance

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. – Family members are still seeking answers six years after their loved ones suddenly disappeared.

Family members say 17-year-old Molly Miller and 21-year-old Colt Haynes disappeared July 8, 2013 after riding in a car with a friend, later identified as James Conn Nipp.

Police say Nipp was driving that car, which spun out in front of a police car. Nipp allegedly led authorities on a chase through Love County and eventually got away.

The car was found abandoned in Love County, but Miller and Haynes were never located.

“Molly and Colt were calling several friends asking for a ride, asking for water; saying that they were lost somewhere near Oswald Road, which is where the pursuit actually ended,” OSBI Director Stan Florence told KFOR in 2016.

From there, the trail went cold.

“Unfortunately, virtually every lead that has come in has led us to a dead end,” said Florence.

Although Nipp was connected to the case, he was never charged in the pair’s disappearance. He was ultimately convicted of running from law enforcement officers, and was released from prison.

Six years after their disappearance, authorities and family members are still searching for Molly Miller and Colt Haynes.

“I’m in it every day,” Alex Miller, Molly’s grandfather, told KXII. “I think about it every day. It’s constantly on my mind. It never goes away.”

Loved ones say that although they have no idea where Molly is, they will never stop looking for her.

“We’re not quitters. We’re all bred Chickasaw Indian and we won’t quit. We’ll never quit looking for this child. Hell will have to freeze over before we quit looking,” he said.

OSBI officials say the Molly Miller case is still active and ongoing.

If you have any information on the case, call the OSBI at 1-800- 522-8017.