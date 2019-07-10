Woman on the run following robbery, fatal shooting in NW Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman is on the run after allegedly robbing two people and shooting one of them to death. It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday near NW 48th and Blackwelder.

"The cops were knocking at the door. I didn’t hear them at the time, but they woke us up in my room. They had their guns drawn," Scott Powell told News 4.

Powell said the officers were looking for Kimberlee Milligan, his former roommate.

"She was a little crazy. She had people robbed in our apartment," he said.

So, Powell had Milligan evicted. Now, a few months later, he said police want to speak with her about a robbery that led to murder.

"Apparently, a man had pulled over for a minute. He had a female passenger with him, and he was approached by a female suspect,” MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department told News 4.

The suspect is described as a white woman with a short buzz cut. According to police, she demanded any valuables they had and their wallets, shot the driver three times and ran off.

The passenger wasn’t hurt, but the driver died at the scene.

"I just hope they catch her," Powell said.

All police can confirm right now is they know who they’re looking for.

Powell said it’s Milligan, who has a lengthy criminal past and was recently released form prison where she was incarcerated for drug charges and using a weapon while committing a felony.

"I'm very surprised, very shocked, and I'm very scared for my family as well because my girlfriend is pregnant. She has a 7-year-old daughter, and I just want to make sure that they stay safe,” he said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The victim has not yet been identified.