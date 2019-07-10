WWII Airborne Demonstration Team to hold Open Hangar Day in late July

FREDERICK, Okla. – Looking for a free way to liven up the summertime blues?

In celebration of the Summer 2019 Jump School’s graduation, the WWII Airborne Demonstration Team (ADT) will hold an Open Hangar Day on Saturday, July 20th.

The event promises to be fun for the whole family with 1940s-style parachute jump demonstrations, kids activities, and artifacts and photographs on display.

Throughout the day, military displays and memorabilia will be presented by different vendors and historians.

Members of the ADT will also be on hand to demonstrate WWII uniforms and attire, show off equipment, take pictures and answer questions.

Those attending the event can also elect to ride in ADT’s C-46 while it is dropping paratroopers for an extra membership fee.

Open Hangar Day will be held from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., with graduation and wing-pinning ceremonies for Jump School graduates held at 11:00 a.m.

If you cannot make it to this event, ADT is holding another Open Hangar Day on October 19th.