2,400 antique, historic firearms to be auctioned from private Oklahoma collection

CLAREMORE, Okla. – Gun collectors will not want to miss a unique opportunity to purchase thousands of historic and antique firearms in Claremore.

Organizers say about 2,400 antique firearms from the private collection of J.M. Davis will be sold during a three-day auction. The firearms are all part of the largest privately held firearms collection in the world.

Organizers say the firearms have not seen the light of day in 50 years after they were put in the museum in 1969.

One of the highlights of the auction is a Stevens .22 caliber long rifle that features the engraving, “From Buffalo Bill to Night-Hawk & Broncho Bill.” In addition to the rifle, the bidder will also receive a historical photo of Buffalo Bill Cody pictured with the rifle and Dr. D. Frank Powell, aka ‘Night-Hawk.’

Other firearms included in the auction are as follows:

An 1879 John Browning high-wall, single-shot rifle with serial #127 made in Browning’s gun shop in Ogden, Utah. The gun is still “in the white” (cared for since its manufacture).

A G. Wallis 10-gauge flintlock musket, made during the American Colonial period and of French fowler design. Overall 52 inches long; one of at least six others from the era.

An early American, Rev-War era musket with the original flint lock and influenced by the British “Brown Bess” design (later re-shaped for hunting rather than military use).

A 1798 Federal Period U.S. contract musket that could very well have seen action in the War of 1812. Based on the French Charleville design and built by American craftsmen.

A circa 1830s Sam Hawken Kentucky rifle, one of at least 101 rifles being offered from America’s First Gold Rush and fur trade eras. The half-stock rifle is signed “S. Hawken”.

A Parkers-Snow & Co. (Meriden, Conn.) musket, dated 1864 on the lock just above the trigger and built under contract for Civil War use. One of over 100 Civil War-era rifles.

An Allen & Wheelock Civil War rifle, one of fewer than 2,000 made and chambered as a rare .42 Ethan Allen (later called the .42 Forehand & Wadsworth). Barrel is 25.4” long.

A rare, high-grade and beautiful Luete German Drilling 16-gauge, double-barrel shotgun over 8.5 mm rifle. The backlot plate and receiver both engraved with gold filigree inlay.

A Krag Jorgeson, 1898 30-40 caliber bolt-action battle rifle from the Spanish-American War (one of more than 60 rifles from the era). The weapon is in near-original condition.

A Springfield Model 1903 30-06 battle rifle, likely used during World War I and maybe even World War II. It’s marked with, “U.S. Springfield Armory Model 1903 – 217406”.

A World War II M1 carbine, circa 1942-1945, made by an unknown manufacturer and in excellent condition, with initials “JHL” carved into the stock. One of 85+ from the era.

A Gounne V Gronzabol AYA Matador side-by-side, double-barrel shotgun in .410 gauge, with the break at the top. Made in Spain and in nearly new shape, with nice checking.

In addition to guns, the auction will also feature swords, knives, Native Americana and other collectibles. The swords date from the Medieval period to around World War II.

The auction, which will be held from July 26 through July 28, will be located at the J.M. Davis Arms and Historical Museum in Claremore. Funds raised from the auction will be used to preserve the J.M. Davis Collection.

