Children’s fishing clinic to be held in Sulphur

SULPHUR, Okla. – A children’s fishing clinic will be held in Sulphur this weekend with a National Park Service ranger and a Chickasaw Nation park guide.

Participants will be able to catch fish in Eagle Bay Pond, which has been stocked, after learning fishing basics.

Officials with the Chickasaw National Recreation Area say all necessary supplies will be provided.

The clinic is set for Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

“Fishing is one of the most popular activities in the recreation area,” says Park Ranger Ron Parker, who will lead the program. “It’s a lot of fun to host this activity for kids who are just learning to fish.”