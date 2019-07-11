Deer Creek football player still in hospital, but out of ICU after heat stroke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEER CREEK, Okla. - A young football player is winning a fight for his life.

It’s been nearly two weeks since Sam Tignor suffered a heat stroke and collapsed during a summer workout camp.

But, Sam’s family says he’s making progress at Integris Baptist Medical Center.

“I had thoughts of life without him and that was really hard,” said Dusti Tignor, Sam’s mother.

But, after nearly two weeks of tears and prayers, Sam is slowly starting to improve.

“We are literally taking it one day at a time,” said Lance Tignor, Sam’s father.

His father, a Deer Creek Football Coach watched his son suffer a heat stroke following a summer workout.

“He started to act different,” said Lance. “He just went to the locker room without being told. He started to do things, throwing up and seizures.”

Lance rushed him to the hospital and feared having to say goodbye.

“That’s when it really hit us,” said Lance. “It could be possible that he might not make it.”

The list of complications was lengthy.

“Kidney failure, liver failure, lungs, not collapsed, but part of his lungs was completely filled with fluids,” said Lance.

But, his parents say the power of prayer helped him pull through.

Sam just got out of the ICU, but there’s still a long road ahead.

He’s battling pneumonia right now.

“Just continue to pray for Sam to get his strength back,” said Dusti. “Yes, for the blood clots to go away. For his throat to get stronger so he can talk.”

Through the devastation, Sam’s parents hope their son’s story will inspire others to lean on their faith.

“It’s an honor that he wants to use us as a family to make an impact on other people’s lives,” said Lance.

And, if Sam could say anything…

“He would say thank you,” said Lance. “He works at Chik-Fil-A, so he would say my pleasure for being a part of something special.”

As you can imagine, the medical bills are racking up for the Tignor family.

If you’d like to help them, here’s a link to Sam’s GoFundMe.