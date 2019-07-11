Edmond Animal Shelter housing dogs in crates due to overcrowding

EDMOND, Okla. – The Edmond Animal Shelter says they are so overcrowded, they are now housing dogs in wire crates instead of kennels.

Shelter officials say they have seen an “overabundance” of owner surrenders and unclaimed strays with very few adoptions.

Dogs are being housed in crates due to the issues, and is “definitely not ideal for the animals,” shelter officials said.

“We desperately need adoptions and people to claim their missing pets. Please consider opening your home to a new dog (or cat) and please share this post. We really appreciate it!!!” the shelter posted on Facebook.