Former OSU Wrestling Coach Joe Seay Dies

Former Oklahoma State wrestling coach Joe Seay died on Thursday at the age of 80.

Seay was the Cowboys’ coach for seven seasons, from 1984 to 1991, leading OSU to NCAA team titles in 1989 and ’90.

Seay was 114-8-2 as the OSU coach and had seven NCAA individual champions, including current OSU coach John Smith, who won two titles, Smith’s younger brother Pat, who won the first two of his four championships under Seay, and Kendall Cross, who went on to win gold in the Olympics, as did John Smith.

“The passing of coach Seay leaves me with a heavy heart but also a heart full of gratitude,” coach John Smith said. “I had the opportunity to benefit from his unique coaching style. It truly helped me accomplish all of my hopes and dreams. His influence on athletes at every level he coached is spread out across this nation.”

Seay was a successful coach at Cal State-Bakersfield before coming to OSU, winning seven NCAA Division II team titles, and after his time at OSU was a coach for Team USA.

He was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1998.