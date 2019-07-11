Guthrie convenience store owner charged with food stamp trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. – A Guthrie convenience store owner is charged with food stamp trafficking after letting customers purchase non-food items using their SNAP benefits for over a year.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the owner of JEET Mart, Manjit Hayer, who is known by most of his customers as “Gee,” allowed customers to use SNAP benefits and EBT cards to purchase items like gas, cigarettes and household items.

According to the affidavit, one customer told agents that "Gee” allowed him to buy cigarettes by the pack and by the carton," adding that "Gee” would charge him much more than the retail price for the cigarettes when he used his SNAP benefits.

Another customer said Hayer allowed her to buy household non-food items such as toilet paper and cleaning supplies with her SNAP benefits at an inflated price.

A third customer told authorities that Hayer let her use her benefits to purchase gas. She told investigators, “She knew it was wrong but needed the gas to commute back and forth to work from Guthrie to Oklahoma City.”

News 4 stopped by JEET Mart to see if customers knew this was going on. They told News 4 that they cannot comment at this time.

According to court records, Hayer is also facing charges for possessing meth and other drugs.

He is scheduled to be in court in Logan County on September 26 at 9 a.m.