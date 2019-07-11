Insurance department settled more than $5 million claims disputes this year

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma agency says it has settled more than $5 million in claims disputes within the first six months of the year.

Officials say the Oklahoma Insurance Department has recovered double the amount of money for policyholders in the first six months of 2019 compared to all of last year.

In all, more than $5.1 million in claims disputes have been settled with the agency’s help. Last year, the recovery amount for the entire year was $3.5 million.

“These recovery amounts make a real impact on peoples’ lives, and Oklahomans should expect their insurance companies to keep the promises made to them,” Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready said. “Today’s numbers show our department’s continued commitment to protect insurance consumers.”

The agency’s Consumer Assistance/ Claims Division opened 3,061 files this year. They also answered 7,110 phone calls.

Policyholders who have an issue with their claim can file a “Request for Assistance” for the following types of insurance: auto, home, commercial, life and health, service warranty, title or workers’ compensation.

To learn more about the complaint process, go to oid.ok.gov or call the Consumer Assistance Division at 800-522-0071.