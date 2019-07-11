× Kyler Murray Named Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year

Former OU quarterback Kyler Murray added to his many awards on Thursday, named as the 2018-19 Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year.

Murray won the Heisman Trophy in his only season as the Sooners’ starting quarterback, leading OU to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

It’s the sixth time OU has won the award, and the third time in the last four seasons, including two in a row after Baker Mayfield won in 2017-18.

It’s the seventh time in the last seven years Oklahoma has won either a male or female athlete of the year award.

Oklahoma has 10 in all, six male and four female.

Texas’ track star Ashtin Zamzow won the Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year Award.