Men accused of brutally beating man outside Shawnee bar formally charged

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Charges have been filed against two men accused of critically injuring another man in a brutal attack outside of a Shawnee bar last month.

The incident happened June 22 at around 2 a.m. in a parking lot outside of the Brickhouse Saloon.

Brandon Killian, 28, and Devan Johnson, 24, allegedly shouted racial slurs while brutally beating Shawn Carolina.

Carolina, a father of two, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He spent weeks in the hospital recovering and is back home with family.

According to the Shawnee News Star, Killian and Johnson both face a charge of felony aggravated assault and battery, conspiracy and malicious intimidation or harassment (race).

Pottawatomie County District Attorney Allan Grubb says the charges filed include violations of the state's hate crime statute.

Killian was charged with preparing false evidence after he was caught repeatedly punching himself in the face on police cameras, allegedly in an effort to make it look like the assault was in self-defense.

“As a community, we will not tolerate racist behavior such as occurred here,” Grubb said. “We stand united that this type of behavior be met with the full force of the law."