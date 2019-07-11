× Midwest City postal clerk convicted of embezzling funds, making false records

OKLAHOMA CITY – The former lead Sales and Service Associate at the Midwest City Post Office was convicted today of embezzlement of postal funds, theft of government money, and making false postal record entries.

According to an indictment, James Bryan Barnes, 53, conducted a scheme to take cash for stamps without properly accounting for the sales.

The prosecution presented that Barnes made false record entries into his cash register at least 178 times from October 2015 – June 2018 and took almost $3,000 belonging to the Postal Service.

Today, a jury convicted Barnes of one count of embezzlement of postal funds in excess of $1,000, one count of theft of government money in excess of $1,000, and four counts of making false entries in the U.S. Postal Service’s records.

Barnes faces up to ten years in prison on each of the six counts of conviction, in addition to a fine of up to $250,000 per count.

He could also face up to three years of supervised release after imprisonment.

Sentencing will take place in about 90 days.