Oklahoma City police warning citizens about ‘jugging’ crime trend

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are warning citizens about a crime called ‘jugging,’ which is a trend officers say they are starting to see more often in the metro.

‘Jugging’ is when thieves watch a customer leave a bank or ATM, follow the victim and then break into their car and steal the money.

On Thursday, Oklahoma City police released surveillance footage of theft that only took a matter of seconds.

They warn you to never leave valuables in your car, even if you believe they are hidden. If you see anything suspicious, call 911.