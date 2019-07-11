OSU assistant professor offering cattle class for law enforcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - An Oklahoma State University equine specialist is offering a class to teach law enforcement officers how to handle livestock when faced with them out on the streets.

The class will teach law enforcement officers how to identify certain types of horses and cattle.

“We do some basic identification principals so if there’s cattle out, do they look like they came from an accident or are they commercial cattle?” said Assistant Professor Dr. Kris Hiney.

Hiney says they will also be teaching about how to anticipate an animal’s movements.

“We really teach them quite a bit about flight zones and a point of balance of how- where you are, influences where that animal is going to go and almost predict when the animal might move,” said Hiney.

Hiney says this class is important because Oklahoma has a high population of both horses and cattle.

“I think it is again a part that Oklahoma is a rural state, but we also have that rural-urban interface. Oklahoma is also a big animal exhibition state. We have a lot of animals that pass through Oklahoma,” she said.

The class will take place later this month at the Lazy-E Arena in Guthrie.

