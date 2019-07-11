× Police investigate wild crash near Bethany

BETHANY, Okla. – A driver was taken into custody following a wild crash in Bethany.

On Thursday afternoon, police officers shut down the area near N.W. 39th and College after a car lost control and flipped near Southern Nazarene University.

A witness told News 4 that she was walking toward the intersection when she heard a loud noise and saw flying debris. She says the car was likely going at least 80 miles per hour when it hit the median.

She says officers were able to take the driver into custody.

Authorities say the suspect was taken to the hospital and believe that he might be under the influence.