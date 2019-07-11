Police: Victim of fatal NW Oklahoma City stabbing identified

Interactive Hurricane Tracker

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing that happened earlier this week.

On Tuesday, at around 10:45 p.m., police were called to an assault with a deadly weapon call near NW 122nd and May.

When officers first arrived on scene, they found a man with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police identified the man as 54-year-old Guerra Fernandez on Thursday.

Officials say 45-year-old William Dowel was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder in connection to the incident.

According to police, Dowel and the victim were involved in an altercation when Dowel allegedly stabbed Fernandez to death with a knife.

This is Oklahoma City’s 42nd homicide of 2019.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.

