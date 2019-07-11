× Report: Russell Westbrook Traded to Houston, Chris Paul to Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have ended an 11-year run with Russell Westbrook, trading him to the Houston Rockets on Thursday night, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The trade sends Westbrook to Houston, with former OKC Hornet Chris Paul coming to the Thunder, along with first round picks in 2024 and 2026, and draft pick swaps in 2021 and 2025.

Westbrook has spent his entire 11-year career with the Thunder, where he’s been an 8-time NBA All-Star, a two-time NBA All-Star Game MVP, and a five-time All-NBA selection, the 2017 NBA MVP and two-time NBA scoring champion.

Paul returns to OKC, where he played his first two seasons in the NBA as a member of the New Orleans/Oklahoma City Hornets.

Paul is a nine-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA pick, and was the Rookie of the Year in 2006.

The Thunder now have eight draft picks they’ve picked up in trades of Paul George, Jerami Grant, and Westbrook, plus four draft pick swaps available.